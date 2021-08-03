Regional breakdown: Covid death recorded in Aberdeenshire as cases continue downward trend

One death of a person with coronavirus has been recorded in Aberdeenshire, among nine reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The other eight deaths were reported in five local authority areas in the Central Belt, Dundee and the Highlands.

The latest Covid statistics from the Scottish Government show the general downward trend in cases since the beginning of last month is continuing, though NHS Grampian recorded more cases than yesterday.

While yesterday 799 new cases were recorded – the lowest daily total since June 14 – today there were 1,016.

The case positivity rate was 8.1%, the highest for two weeks.

NHS Grampian recorded 65 new cases in the last 24 hours, compared to the 64 that were recorded yesterday.

Most north-east intensive care patients since February

Scottish hospital figures have also continued their downward trend, with 406 patients with the coronavirus currently being treated – one fewer than yesterday.

The number of people in intensive care has been slower to decline, and rose today by one from 61 to 62.

In NHS Grampian hospitals, there are currently eight people being treated in intensive care, the highest number since February 4.

More generally, three more people with Covid are being treated in north-east hospitals compared to yesterday – currently 41 people.

The number of vaccinations given out in Scotland has stayed at a relatively constant level since the middle of last month.

There were 1,716 first doses administered in the past 24 hours, along with 16,530 second doses.

That takes the total percentage of the Scottish population who have received at least one dose to 73.5%, and the total who have received dose to around 59.2%.