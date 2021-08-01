Regional breakdown: Covid case numbers across Scotland fall from end of last week

The latest government data shows a decrease in positive Covid cases across Scotland since July 30, with another 1,034 recorded.

Recorded data has shown 422 fewer positive coronavirus cases than at the end of last week.

It marks the end of a three-day streak from last week, where numbers continued to rise each day.

Of the 21,046 tests administered throughout the country, around 5.4% yielded a positive Covid result – which represents a drop from July 30 when around 6.2% of the 25,990 tests conducted were positive.

As of yesterday, 422 people are in hospital with confirmed cases of covid-19, 62 of which are in various intensive care units across the country.

It is also understood that 4,011,060 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 3,197,899 having received their second dose.

Regional breakdown

Out of the 1,034 new coronavirus figures that have been recorded, 115 came from the Grampian region.

And, over the past seven days, Aberdeen City has recorded 320 new positive coronavirus cases; Aberdeenshire had 214 over the same period while Moray recorded 91.

The figure places the Grampian region fourth on a list of health boards with the highest number of new Covid cases.

Only NHS Greater Glasgow, Lothian and Lanarkshire had higher numbers than the north-east.

Vulnerable teenagers should get their first dose completed in August

The Scottish Government has said it is aiming to ensure the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be received by vulnerable teens by the end of August.

Announcing plans two weeks ago, the First Minister has said that some 12-17-year-olds will be eligible to receive their first dose.

Vulnerable groups include those with Down’s Syndrome, learning difficulties, are immunosuppressed or live with someone who is.

It is hoped that the first doses of the vaccine will be given this month, with offers to be made before August 16 – when most schools in Scotland return

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “These children and young people will be able to get the vaccine in the most appropriate setting for their situation. This may be in their own home or a care setting, or at a clinic, depending on their care or health needs.

“I would urge any parent or carer who has a child or young person eligible for a vaccine to visit NHS Inform where they can find the most up-to-date information; and read the leaflet that they will receive with their letter or from their health board.