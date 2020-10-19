REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 993 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 27 of them in the north-east

A further 27 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 993 new positive cases across Scotland have been reported since yesterday.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 47,708.

The new cases represent 17.1% of newly tested individuals – however, the government is moving towards changing this statistic to a percentage of all cases, because the figures are skewed by the fact so many in Scotland have now been tested.

In the last 24 hours, 6.4% of all cases that reported results were positive.

A total of 754 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 62 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

One new coronavirus-linked death has been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 901,667 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 853,959 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 27 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,962.