REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 86 new coronavirus cases across the north-east as Scottish death toll rises by 71

A total of 86 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government update showed that a further 71 deaths have been recorded from patients who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days.

A total of 1,165 new cases have been recorded across Scotland, 11.1% of all tests carried out.

There are currently 150 people in intensive care – an increase of four – with the virus and 1,989 in hospital in total.

The death toll in Scotland – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 5,376.

About 20,000 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 284,582, up from 264,991 on Monday.

Figures showed that 3,886 people have also been given the second dose of a vaccination.

Private hospitals to help treat NHS patients during pandemic

Five private hospitals are to perform urgent operations and cancer treatments for the NHS to help the service maintain patient care during the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish Government confirmed that the independent hospitals would be carrying out elective care from this week, to ensure patients with an urgent need can still be treated.

Urgent care and cancer treatment, including breast surgery, will now be carried out at the Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen, the Kings Park Hospital in Stirling, the Nuffield and Ross Hall hospitals in Glasgow and the Spire Hospital in Edinburgh.