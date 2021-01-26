REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 78 new Covid cases across the north-east as Scottish death toll rises by 87

A further 78 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures published by the Scottish Government have seen the national case total rise by 1,049 – 9% of all tests.

There have been 87 new deaths recorded.

NHS Grampian has 78 new cases – taking the region’s total since the pandemic began to 12,074.

Across Scotland, there are 49 people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid and 2,010 currently in hospital with the disease.

Vaccines

The Scottish Government also gave an update on vaccine figures.

437,900 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 6,060 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,540,563 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 174,002 have tested positive and 1,366,561 were confirmed negative.

For the week 10 January to 16 January, the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey estimates that 1 in 100 people in Scotland had coronavirus.