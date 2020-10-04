REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 758 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 26 of them in the north-east

A further 26 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 758 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 32,209 since Monday.

The new cases represent 12.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 210 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 17 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

No new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours – though the government points out that this may be because Register Offices are generally closed at weekends.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 801,319 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 769,110 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 26 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,407 – a rate of 411 positive tests per 100,000 population.