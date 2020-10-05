REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 697 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 24 of them in the north-east

A further 24 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 697 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 32,906 since Monday.

The new cases represent 12.8% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 218 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 22 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

No new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours – though the government points out that this may be because Register Offices are generally closed at weekends.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 806,779 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 773,873 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 24 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,431.