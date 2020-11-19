REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 62 new cases recorded in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 1,089

A further 62 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 1,089 new cases across the country, and 50 deaths recorded since Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 85,612, with the new cases representing 4.6% of new tests.

There have been 3,427 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The National Records of Scotland have registered 5,135 deaths where the virus was mentioned on the certificate as of Sunday.

A total of 1,212 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 85 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 62 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s case total is now 4,124.