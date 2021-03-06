Show Links
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 555 new cases of Covid recorded in Scotland – 26 from the north-east

by Gregor Aiken
06/03/2021, 2:56 pm
New Covid cases have been detected in the region.
A further 26 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths have been recorded across the region in the past 24 hours.

The latest information released by the Scottish Government show that 1,709,316 people have tested positive for the virus resulting in a total of 7,421 deaths.

Of the new cases, 26 have been recorded in Grampian, bringing totals to 13,560 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 555 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 205,108 with the new cases representing 3% of those tested.

Overall, 1,709,316 people have been tested for the virus.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,421, as 12 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 639 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 63 of those in intensive care.

Vaccinations

A total of 1,743,869 Scots had received their first coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 26,197 from the previous day.

Meanwhile, a total of 114,081 people have had their second jab, an increase of 5884.