REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 55 new cases recorded in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 1,018

A further 55 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 1,018 new cases across the country, and 32 deaths recorded since Thursday.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 86,630, with the new cases representing 4.8% of new tests.

There have been 3,459 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The National Records of Scotland have registered 5,135 deaths where the virus was mentioned on the certificate as of Sunday.

A total of 1,234 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 88 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 55 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s case total is now 4,179.