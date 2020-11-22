REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 48 new cases recorded in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 844

A further 48 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 844 new cases across the country since Saturday.

There have been 3,503 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

Seven new deaths have been recorded of people in the past 24 hours, noting that Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 88,361, with the new cases representing 5.4% of new tests.

A total of 1,170 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 95 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 48 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s case total is now 4,263.