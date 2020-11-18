REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 47 new cases recorded in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 1,264

A further 47 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures showed that there have been 1,264 new cases across the country, and 54 deaths.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 84,523, with the new cases representing 6.7% of new tests.

There have been 3,377 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The National Records of Scotland have registered 5,135 deaths where the virus was mentioned on the certificate as of Sunday.

A total of 1,241 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 88 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 47 new cases in Grampian since yesterday, meaning the total number of cases recorded there since the beginning of the pandemic has passed 4,000. The north-east’s case total is now 4,062.