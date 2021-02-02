Regional Breakdown: 45 Covid cases registered across the north-east as national total increases by 758

The total number of new Covid cases in the north-east has risen by 45 for the second consecutive day.

NHS Grampian’s total since the pandemic began is now 12,516.

The latest Scottish Government update revealed that 758 more cases had been recorded in Scotland.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The latest Scottish Government figures showed that 12,731 new tests were carried out, with 7.4% of those positive.

There are 1,939 Covid patients – a drop of 19 from yesterday – in hospital and 143 in intensive care, the same number recorded yesterday.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest vaccine update from the Scottish Government shows 610,778 have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination – a rise of 34,881 from yesterday – and 8,345 7,849 have received the second dose, 496 more than yesterday.