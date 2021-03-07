REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 390 new cases of Covid recorded in Scotland – 29 from the north-east

A further 29 cases of coronavirus have been recorded across the region in the past 24 hours.

The latest information released by the Scottish Government show that 390 new cases of the virus have been detected, bringing the total number of people testing positive for Covid-19 to 205,498.

Across Scotland, 1,712,742 people have been tested.

Regional Breakdown

Of the new cases across the north and north-east, 29 were recorded in Grampian, bringing totals to 13,615 since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new deaths have been reported.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 390 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 205,498 with the new cases representing 3.2% of those tested.

Overall, 1,712,742 people have been tested for the virus.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now remains at 7,421, with no new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 628 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, of these, 61 were in intensive care.

In addition, 29 patients were in intensive care longer than 28 days.

Vaccinations

As of 7:30am this morning, a total of 1,759,750 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 115,930 have received their second dose.