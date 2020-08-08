REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 39 new coronavirus cases recorded across north-east, as Scotland’s total rises by 60

Scotland has recorded 60 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with 39 detected in the north-east.

The latest statistics from the Scottish Government shows 18,950 people in Scotland have tested positive for the disease, a rise by 60 overnight.

A regional breakdown of the figures shows there have been 39 of these cases were recorded in the Grampian area. The region’s total number of positive cases now sits at 1,636.

A total of 390,775 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 371,825 being confirmed negative while 18,950 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 261 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,182 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.