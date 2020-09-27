REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 344 new Covid-19 cases and one death confirmed in past 24 hours

A further 344 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours – taking the weekend total to more than 1,000.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 27,576 since Saturday.

The new cases represent 9.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 105 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 12 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

One coronavirus-linked death has been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 760,520 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 732,944 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 12 new cases in Grampian since Saturday. The north-east and Moray’s total is now 2,208.

On Saturday, it was revealed more than 700 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures showed there had been a new single-day record of 714 cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted later and said: “This is our biggest daily tally of cases so far. Important therefore to start with some caveats. We are doing much more testing now than in Spring. These figures are impacted by university clusters. And Test & Protect is working hard and well.

“However we have absolutely no room for complacency – on the contrary. Cases are rising across Scotland, as in other countries. The number of people in hospital (99 today) has doubled in last couple of weeks. And we can only beat Covid back together – we must all play our part.

“So, please, for now, stay out of each other’s houses; stick to the 6/2 rule outdoors and in indoor public places; download http://protect.scot; and follow FACTS. We will get through this – but only if we all act to protect ourselves and each other. Let’s stick with it.”