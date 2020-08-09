REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 28 new coronavirus cases recorded across north-east, as Scotland’s total rises by 48

Scotland has recorded 48 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with 28 detected in the north-east.

The latest statistics from the Scottish Government shows 18,998 people in Scotland have tested positive for the disease, a rise by 48 overnight.

A regional breakdown of the figures shows there have been 28 of these cases were recorded in the Grampian area. The region’s total number of positive cases now sits at 1,664.

A total of 394,455 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 375,457 being confirmed negative while 18,998 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 261 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,182 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.