REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 27 new coronavirus cases across the north-east in the last 24 hours

There have been 27 new coronavirus cases across the north-east in the last 24 hours.

It comes after NHS Grampian recorded the lowest number of cases in nearly four months yesterday.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show there has been an increase in the positive tests in the region – up eight from the 19 cases reported on Monday.

However, there has been a small decrease in the number of people being treated with the virus in hospital, from 57 to 51, with six people receiving intensive care.

One person has died after testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Further 49 deaths in Scotland

There are 49 new reported deaths across the whole country.

Yesterday, Scotland had its first day without any new recorded deaths with Covid for almost a month.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pointed out in her daily briefing that the number of deaths is usually artificially low on a Monday as few register offices are open on weekends.

A further 773 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours.

This is 6% of the overall 14, 568 coronavirus tests that have been carried out since yesterday.

Currently, there are 1, 383 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid diagnosis, 100 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

