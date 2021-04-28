Regional breakdown: 26 new Covid cases recorded across Aberdeen and north-east

NHS Grampian has recorded 26 new cases, of which 16 were in the Moray area.

There were five new coronavirus cases in Aberdeenshire, and four recorded in Aberdeen city, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

Across Scotland, 204 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, and one new death.

As for hospitalisations, NHS Grampian currently has 11 patients being treated, which is a rise of three from the day before.

This time last week, the number of patients being treated was six.

On a national scale, the most recent test positivity rate was just 0.9%.

There were 75 people in hospital yesterday with the virus, with 12 in intensive care.

As part of the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme, 2,789,978 people have received the first dose and 1,142,947 have received their second dose.

