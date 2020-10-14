REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 1,429 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 42 of them in the north-east

A further 42 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.
A total of 1,429 people across Scotland have received positive results since yesterday.
The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 42,685.
The new cases represent 17.2% of newly-tested individuals.
A total of 570 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 49 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.
There have been 15 new coronavirus-linked deaths registered in the past 24 hours.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 871,685 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, exactly 829,000 were confirmed negative.
A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 42 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,816.
