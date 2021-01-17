Regional breakdown: 131 new confirmed cases across north-east

The north-east has confirmed 131 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Across Scotland, 1,341 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 147 of them are in intensive care.
Today’s figures show NHS Grampian had the third-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 131 newly reported.
There have been no new deaths registered of people who have tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread in these charts and maps
There are currently 124 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, nine fewer since yesterday’s update.
Of those people, there are 11 in intensive care – one less than yesterday.
Read more
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
All UK adults to be offered coronavirus vaccine by September, Raab says
Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in England ‘every 30 seconds’- NHS boss
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe