Regional breakdown: 131 new confirmed cases across north-east

by Ana Da Silva
17/01/2021, 2:48 pm Updated: 17/01/2021, 3:07 pm
The north-east has confirmed 131 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 1,341 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 147 of them are in intensive care.

Today’s figures show NHS Grampian had the third-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 131 newly reported.

There have been no new deaths registered of people who have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 124 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, nine fewer since yesterday’s update.

Of those people, there are 11 in intensive care – one less than yesterday.

