Region to welcome 32 new police officers on the beat

An extra 32 police officers will start work in the North-east within the next fortnight after a passing out parade.

The probationary officers were among 222 to be introduced to the service across Scotland after completing their initial training.

The 32 officers will be based across the city and Aberdeenshire.

North-east Division Superintendent Richard Craig, who is responsible for managing proba-tionary officers, said he and his colleagues were looking forward to welcoming the new recruits on board.

He added: “They will be partnered up with an experienced tutor constable who will ensure they put into practice what they have learned while at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan.

“I wish them all the very best for their future career with us.

“Our recruitment programme in the North-east is ongoing and anyone interested in joining can find out how to apply from the Police Scotland website.”

The officers began their training in September and took part in the ceremony at the college yesterday morning in the presence of Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland Derek Penman, Cabinet Secretary for Justice Michael Matheson, senior officers, invited guests, as well as family and friends.

Assistant Chief Constable MacDonald said: “It is always wonderful to see the efforts our new recruits put in over the course of their 11 weeks of training at the college.

“Their dedication and enthusiasm is inspirational and I am delighted to see them passing out in front of their family and friends, who should all be very proud of their loved ones’ achievements.”

Mr Matheson said: “In the past week I have attended two ceremonies aimed at highlighting the bravery of current serving officers and am in absolutely no doubt about the dedication and professionalism of Police Scotland.

“This year has seen a service that is increasingly reflective of a modern Scottish society with a strong proportion of female recruits and new officers from Pakistani, Indian, Polish and other non-Scottish backgrounds taking up posts. The shape of the policing workforce is being adapted to meet future demands.”