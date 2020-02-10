North-east left battered by Storm Ciara

Parts of the north-east are bracing themselves for more high winds after a weekend of travel chaos.

Storm Ciara battered the region, with heavy rain and gusts of up 70mph being recorded in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire over the weekend.

High winds of more than 50mph are expected in Inverbervie, Peterhead and Fraserburgh today.

The weekend was littered with weather-related incidents, including a coach being blown on to its side as it travelled along the B9000 road near Newburgh, shortly before 7pm on Saturday night.

Nobody was injured in the incident but the Stagecoach Buchan Express vehicle could not be recovered until yesterday due to the high winds.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called at around 6.45pm on Saturday to reports of a bus on its side on the B9000 at Newburgh.

“The ambulance service was called, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

“There was one minor injury to someone’s knee, but nothing serious.

“The road was closed at 8pm. The bus was recovered at 9.30am yesterday.”

Meanwhile, rail replacement services between Aberdeen and Dundee were suspended yesterday due to “extremely challenging driving conditions”.

The bus services had been introduced on Sundays due to track renewals between the two stations

Scotrail confirmed it has been forced to pull the buses connecting the north-east and Tayside on safety grounds.

A statement from the company said: “Due to extremely challenging driving conditions, our rail replacement transport between Aberdeen and Dundee today has been suspended for safety until this improves.

“I’m sorry if you’re affected by this, but safety is our number one priority.”

At Aberdeen International Airport a number of airlines cancelled flights to Newcastle, Manchester, Heathrow and Teeside.

High winds also felled a number of trees in the region, blocking several routes.

North Deeside Road was blocked in both directors on Saturday night after a large tree was blown over near Kippie Lodge Country Club.

And there were similar incidents in Garvock, near Laurencekirk, and at Bridge of Alford.

In another incident the Braemar Mountain Rescue had to help a walker who became stranded on Ben Rinnes on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, 537 homes were left without power yesterday evening as a result of the storm.

A total of 537 homes in the AB51, AB41, AB54, AB52, AB53 and AB15 areas were affected, including Insch, Rothienorman, Turriff and around the Huntly area.

Conditions resulted in incidents of trees being uprooted, and other wind-borne debris damaging overhead power lines.

Fire crews were also called to the railway track at Insch yesterday evening at 5.20pm after a power line fell on the track.

A number of flood warnings remain in place for the north-east today.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has alerts in place for Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Inverbervie to Tangleha and between Peterhead and Boddam.

Flooding is expected to happen around high tide at 2.30pm.

Nigel Goody, Sepa’s duty flood manager, said: “Storm Ciara has battered Scotland with a dangerous combination of high tides, high storm surge and high inshore waves across coastal areas.”