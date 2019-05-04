More than 1,250 residents gave views to help revamp Aberdeen communities

Almost 1,300 residents took part in a consultation to revamp two areas of Aberdeen.

The Tilly-Wood Street Design project kicked off in September as a way of regenerating the Tillydrone and Woodside areas.

A number of events have been held, organised by Sustrans and Aberdeen City Council, to gauge public opinion on options put together by the two organisations.

Plans include the refurbishment of the Hayton Road underpass, referred to by residents as “Mugger’s Brig”, and raising parts of Dill Road, Formartine Road and areas outside the community campus in a bid to slow traffic.

A total of 617 people engaged with Sustrans staff face to face, during events held in March and April, while 588 submitted feedback in some form through the project website and 70 people completed written submissions on the plans.

A further 3,000 newsletters were delivered to addresses in the areas that would be affected.

To garner such a response, meetings were held with groups including Woodside Community Council and Printfield Community Group.

Emily Davie, Street Design project co-ordinator, said: “The initial designs for Tilly-Wood have attracted a huge number of comments from a wide range of people including residents, businesses, young people, community groups and Aberdeen’s Disability Equity Partnership.

“Thank you to all those who took the time to read through, consider and respond to the information on display.

“The team are now starting to analyse all the feedback received and will be refining the designs where possible.”

The team at Sustrans are now compiling the information, and hope to be able to present their findings and revised plans for the project next month.

Ms Davie said: “The next public event for the project will be held in June where we will be displaying the feedback received on the initial designs, the refined concept design and outlining next steps with Aberdeen City Council.”