Refused Aberdeen flat plans appealed to Scottish Government

Plans to build 17 flats in a four-storey block which were refused by Aberdeen City Council have now been appealed to the Scottish Government.

Aurora Planning Limited has lodged an appeal on behalf of Aberdeen Capital Investments for the former Scottsapress printing press site on Maberly Street.

Proposals were refused by Aberdeen City Council for the site, which included redeveloping the printing press site to be turned into 17 residential flats over four-storeys, including demolishing the buildings currently on the site.

Officers had recommended the planning committee refuse the application in December as they were considered an “unsatisfactory design solution”, which was upheld by councillors.

Planners also added that the wider benefits of the development and compliance with other policies did not outweigh the conflict that it wouldn’t meet quality placemaking design requirements, due to the lack of use of historic granite.

The site also attracted a number of objections, including that the building would be too tall, amount to overdevelopment, wouldn’t be keeping in the area and not enough granite from the demolished building would be on show in the new building.

Following the refusal, the plans have been appealed to the Scottish Government, in the hope that reporters will overturn the decision.

© Neil Rothnie Architecture via Aberdeen City Council

A statement from Aurora Planning on behalf of developers said: “It is submitted that the proposed development redevelops a brownfield site to deliver much needed affordable housing in a highly accessible city centre location, in accordance with the council’s express aspirations with regards to seeing more developments of this nature.

“[It] will contribute to the delivery of the council’s local housing strategy objectives and represents a significant improvement on fallback options of the building being demolished under permitted development rights or redeveloped with a significantly lower percentage of re-used granite on the principal elevations, both of which are material considerations in respect of the application.

“As the proposed development complies with the development plan and is supported by relevant material considerations as set out above, with no material considerations to indicate otherwise, the appeal should be allowed, and the application granted.”

Proposals for the site previously submitted to the local authority which were subsequently withdrawn by the applicant included 10 flats to be built over three storeys, however, this was changed in the new application last year to 17 flats over four storeys.

Designs for the building, created by Neil Rothnie Architecture, said the developers’ aspiration was to “create a scheme which is in harmony with the eclectic nature of its surrounding contrast whilst achieving a high quality of city-centre living.”

It was hoped the building would be sympathetic to the “eclectic but generally traditional surroundings.”

The case was registered this week, and will now be allocated to a Scottish Government reporter who will decide the final outcome of the case.