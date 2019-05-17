Refuse workers to get head torches if late-night Aberdeen bin collections are approved

Refuse workers will be given head torches if proposals to introduce late-night bin collections go ahead.

The Evening Express revealed earlier this month that workers could strike over the proposed changes, which would require them to work until just before 10pm.

It has emerged that additional lights would be fitted to vehicles and head torches issued to workers to combat concerns over operating in the dark.

A briefing note seen by the Evening Express included a frequently asked questions section for staff to allay concerns.

In response to a question asking if working in darkness would cause problems, it said: “This will be considered during the creation of collection schedules and efforts will be made to schedule collections in areas with limited light during times of daylight. Additional lights will also be fitted to vehicles and head torches issued.”

The most controversial option would see employees work either a morning shift starting at 6am or late shift finishing at 9.48pm.

The correspondence also reveals that workers will be encouraged to car share if they have to work during times when there is no public transport available.

Concerns have been raised by workers that emptying bins late at night would be unpopular with the public, but in the FAQ the local authority said the risk of causing a noise nuisance from late evening collections has been identified as low, due to “limited exposure times”.

However, the local authority has confirmed they will consult with environmental health colleagues over noise concerns.

A city council spokesman said: “A 12-week informal consultation is now under way to provide staff with the opportunity to provide feedback on potential options or offer any suggestions they may have that meet with project objectives.

“No final decision has been made on the proposals.”

Cllr Jackie Dunbar, SNP operations spokeswoman, said: “The administration need to clarify what their intentions are regarding working practices for refuse workers as there does appear to be a number of concerned staff members.”