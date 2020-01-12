Refurbished statue is back in ‘rightful place’ in north-east town centre

A refurbished statue which looks out across a north-east town centre has been painstakingly returned home.

The repaired effigy of Alexander Fraser, the 17th Lord Saltoun, sat above the door of the council chambers on Fraserburgh’s Saltoun Square since 1859.

But the harsh weather took its toll and left the statue without a face.

As part of a near-£6 million regeneration scheme in Fraserburgh the figurine was removed, and for the last few months, stone conservator Karolina Allan has been trying to give him a new look.

With the work complete, the statue has been hoisted back into its original home, which will now be known as the Faithlie Centre.

The former council chamber will be an enterprise centre to help start-up businesses as part of a £5.8m revamp.

Specialist teams were in Fraserburgh yesterday to supervise the heavy stone statue being lifted into place.

Banff and Buchan area committee vice-chairman Mike Roy said it was “exciting” the effiguy had been returned to its “rightful place”.

He added: “Karolina’s excellent work has transformed the statue and is a great symbol of the detailed work and traditional skills being used bring this historic building back into use.

“We are all very much looking forward to the Faithlie Centre becoming a hub of local activity once again.”

Brian Topping, chairman of the Fraserburgh Regeneration Development Partnership, said he was pleased to see progress on part of the major project for the town was moving forward.

He said: “Bringing the Faithlie Centre back into use is a major part of the regeneration work currently taking place in Fraserburgh, and I am sure everybody will pleased to see Lord Saltoun overlooking the square once again.

“The investment in the town will bring new and improved opportunities for Aberdeenshire Council, our partners and the public and this marks a great start for the year ahead.”

Alexander Fraser was known as the “Waterloo Saltoun” after fighting in the Napoleonic Wars.

The statue was created by London-based sculptor Edward Stephen and arrived in 1859, six years after Lord Saltoun died.