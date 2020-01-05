Reduced speed limit in north-east town during resurfacing works

The speed limit in a north-east village has dropped for two months while road surfacing works are carried out.

A temporary traffic order has been created for a section of the road on the B999 at Whitecairns, which will be in place for 49 days, until February 3, while road re-surfacing works are ongoing.

The road, which is usually a 50mph limit, has been dropped to 30mph in order to protect the safety of the work force operating in the area.

The new speed will only be in place while traffic lights in Whitecairns are in operation.

Meanwhile, workers will also be on Park Road in Oldmeldrum.

Sluice valve works are being carried out on behalf of Scottish Water, which will see Park Road in Oldmeldrum closed from January 6 to January 13.

A diversion will be in place for anyone looking to travel this route, via Urquhart Road, Park Crescent and vice versa.