RediscoverABDN: North-east photographers snap amazing architecture pictures

This month’s photography competition has already seen some amazing entries around the Inspiring Architecture theme.

VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express are inviting keen photographers to share an image with us throughout the #RediscoverABDN initiative.

From the modern glass facade of the library at Aberdeen University to the stoic granite of Marischal College, the region’s photographers are impressing us.

Here are some of the entries we’ve received so far, and remember you have until March 7 to enter our February competition click here to enter and see the full terms and conditions.