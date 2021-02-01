RediscoverABDN: North-east photographers rediscover lockdown for competition

A photography competition celebrating the best of the north-east has received more than 100 entries so far.

VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express are inviting keen photographers to share an image via social media throughout the #RediscoverABDN initiative.

The competition will have different monthly themes throughout the year and currently focuses on lockdown.

And keen photographers in the north-east have been out snapping what the region has to offer, with more 100 entries submitted so far to the contest.

You can share your snaps taken of the stunning scenery you see while out walking, making sure to stick to the guidance of staying close to home.

And as the north-east boasts a wealth of beauty spots on our doorsteps, you could even capture scenes from your window.

This month’s winner will be announced on February 8.

Upcoming themes will include inspiring city architecture, hidden gems,

arts and culture and wildlife.

To take part, snap a picture of the north-east that fits with the theme – January’s theme is Lockdown.

Upload the image to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #RediscoverABDNCOMP and tag @visitabdn and @EveningExpress.

The Evening Express and VisitAberdeenshire will select a winner for each theme.

Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.

All images will appear on the Evening Express website and the Rediscover section of visitabdn.com.

Every month a winner will be selected and they’ll be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.

Full T&Cs can be found by visiting https://www.eveningexpress.co.uk/rediscoverabdn/