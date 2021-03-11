RediscoverABDN competition winner captured stunning image in middle of night

This month’s winner of the #RediscoverABDN competition has spoken of his delight after taking the top prize.
Ian Grebby from Portlethen captured a stunning image of Aberdeen University’s King’s College as part of the Visit Aberdeenshire-backed competition.
The 53-year-old retail worker said he had to get up in the dead of the night to make sure he secured the picture of the building which dates back to 1500.
Ian, who only took up the hobby two years ago, said he was happy to be picked as the winner of the photography competition for March.
He said: “It is nice to win because I tend not to enter too many things, so happy days.
“I went there at two in the morning and it took about an hour to take the shot but there was nobody around.
“I am pleased with the way it came out because I have never taken a shot like that before. It is actually six photographs stitched together.”
This month’s #RediscoverABDN entries
Winners from each month will be entered into a prize draw to win a staycation break in the north-east.
The campaign aims to showcase the very best of the region, entrants of all ages and skillsets are being asked to submit one image.
Next month’s theme for the photography competition is majestic landscapes in spring. Entries are open on March 15 and close on April 4.
To take part, snap a picture of the north-east that fits with the theme.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe