North-east photographers are being encouraged to snap stunning images for the latest theme in the RediscoverABDN competition.

The competition, run in association with Visit Aberdeenshire, has focused on different monthly themes since launching at the start of the year, including ‘lockdown’ and ‘inspiring architecture’.

The latest, which launches today and will run until Sunday May 2, will focus on conquering the region’s historic castles.

Those keen to take part in the contest, run by VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, are being asked to snap a picture that fits with the new theme.

© Supplied by Bees Galaxy

You can share your snaps of the stunning scenery you see while out walking, making sure to stick to the guidance of staying close to home.

And as the north-east boasts a wealth of beauty spots on our doorsteps, you could even capture scenes from your window.

Every month a winner will be selected for the RediscoverABDN competition and they’ll be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.

March’s winner has spoken of her delight after taking the latest top prize for the majestic landscapes in spring theme.

Kate Park got up at 3am to capture the sunrise from Bennachie with the light starting to spread out across the Aberdeenshire landcape.

The 30-year-old said: “Me and my friend were up to see the sunrise coming up and over Aberdeenshire. It was ace.

“I’ve been practising taking photos for a new part-time job as a social media assistant using my phone.

“I just took the picture and didn’t add anything to it.”

© SYSTEM

Some of the other entries for last month include a sunny photo taken on the popular Loch Muick walking circuit submitted by Mary Nower.

And Neil Campbell’s photo featured the long driveway leading to Haddo House, near Ellon.

© SYSTEM

The campaign aims to showcase the very best of the region, entrants of all ages and skillsets are being asked to submit one image.

© SYSTEM

Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.

You can view all the images in our gallery at EveningExpress.co.uk/rediscoverabdn, as well see all teh details for next month’s competitions.