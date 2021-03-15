Show Links
News / Local

#RediscoverABDN: Call for north-east photographers to submit pictures for latest campaign theme

by Karla Sinclair
15/03/2021, 10:55 am
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe

North-east photographers are being encouraged to snap up stunning images for the latest theme in the RediscoverABDN competition.

The competition has focused on different monthly themes since launching at the start of the year, including ‘lockdown’ and ‘inspiring architecture’.

The latest, which launches today and will run until Sunday April 4, focuses on ‘majestic landscapes in spring’.

Run by VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, those keen to take part are being asked to snap a picture that fits with the new theme.

You can share your snaps taken of the stunning scenery you see while out walking, making sure to stick to the guidance of staying close to home.

And as the north-east boasts a wealth of beauty spots on our doorsteps, you could even capture scenes from your window.

How to Enter

  1. Visit www.eveningexpress.co.uk/rediscoverabdn
  2. Attach your image featuring ‘majestic landscapes in spring’ to the form’
  3. Fill in your details and accept the terms and conditions and hit submit.

Throughout the month we’ll feature images submitted as part of the competition on our website and social media.

VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: ‘‘The next theme in the competition should be an easy one for budding photographers.

“We want to see Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire at its most majestic – so whether that’s rolling hills, spectacular coastlines or countryside vistas, capture the region looking its best in glorious spring.”

Every month a winner will be selected for the RediscoverABDN competition and they’ll be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.

© Ian Grebby
Ian Grebby

February’s winner has spoken of his delight after taking the latest top prize.

Ian Grebby from Portlethen captured a stunning image of Aberdeen University’s King’s College as part of the Visit Aberdeenshire-backed campaign.

The 53-year-old retail worker said he had to get up in the dead of the night to make sure he secured the picture of the building which dates back to 1500.

Ian, who only took up the hobby two years ago, said he was happy to be picked as the winner of the RediscoverABDN competition for March.

He said: “It is nice to win because I tend not to enter too many things, so happy days.

“I went there at two in the morning and it took about an hour to take the shot but there was nobody around.

“I am pleased with the way it came out because I have never taken a shot like that before. It is actually six photographs stitched together.”

Some of February’s #RediscoverABDN entries
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
© Alastair GammackPicture by Leona Lowe
© Amr ElsayedPicture by Leona Lowe
© Keith SmithPicture by Leona Lowe
© Peter GoodfellowPicture by Leona Lowe
© Stuart Fair-BlacklawPicture by Leona Lowe
© Leigh MccannPicture by Leona Lowe
© Camilla FranzenPicture by Leona Lowe
© Fiona GerriePicture by Leona Lowe
© Holly DouglasPicture by Leona Lowe
© Leona LowePicture by Leona Lowe
© Karri ComberPicture by Leona Lowe
© Robert CouttsPicture by Leona Lowe
© Caroline EvansPicture by Leona Lowe
© Jade BoulterPicture by Leona Lowe
© Gary MortimerPicture by Leona Lowe
© Leona LowePicture by Leona Lowe
© Said DualePicture by Leona Lowe
© Matthew WoodPicture by Leona Lowe
© Ian GrebbyPicture by Leona Lowe
© Shanise MonteynePicture by Leona Lowe
© Gary MortimerPicture by Leona Lowe
© Daniel GilmorePicture by Leona Lowe
© Alastair GammackPicture by Leona Lowe
© Michael DiamondPicture by Leona Lowe
© Joanne KennedyPicture by Leona Lowe
© Karri ComberPicture by Leona Lowe
© William WalkerPicture by Leona Lowe
© Holly DouglasPicture by Leona Lowe
© Lea ZappellazPicture by Leona Lowe
© Holly DouglasPicture by Leona Lowe
© Hannah-Louise MilnePicture by Leona Lowe
© Jennifer BairdPicture by Leona Lowe
© Alexzander McBeathPicture by Leona Lowe
© Leona LowePicture by Leona Lowe
© Bruce MorrisonPicture by Leona Lowe
© Mark DeansPicture by Leona Lowe
© Leona LowePicture by Leona Lowe
© Bryan EvansPicture by Leona Lowe
© Ali Al-RubayePicture by Leona Lowe
© Daniel ChristiePicture by Leona Lowe
© Amy ChalmersPicture by Leona Lowe
© Euan DalglieshPicture by Leona Lowe
© Leona LowePicture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
Picture by Leona Lowe
© Carlo FornoPicture by Leona Lowe
© William WalkerPicture by Leona Lowe
© Maholi DiazPicture by Leona Lowe
© Neil BonnerPicture by Leona Lowe
© Mark DeansPicture by Leona Lowe
© James HeasmanPicture by Leona Lowe
© James McKayPicture by Leona Lowe
© Nikolaus ZolnhoferPicture by Leona Lowe
© James McKayPicture by Leona Lowe
© Robyn TaylorPicture by Leona Lowe
© Nikolaus ZolnhoferPicture by Leona Lowe
© Roberta AmerisePicture by Leona Lowe
© Nikolaus ZolnhoferPicture by Leona Lowe
© Jeff DaveyPicture by Leona Lowe

The campaign aims to showcase the very best of the region, entrants of all ages and skillsets are being asked to submit one image.

Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.

All images will appear on the Evening Express website and the Rediscover section of visitabdn.com.