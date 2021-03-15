North-east photographers are being encouraged to snap up stunning images for the latest theme in the RediscoverABDN competition.

The competition has focused on different monthly themes since launching at the start of the year, including ‘lockdown’ and ‘inspiring architecture’.

The latest, which launches today and will run until Sunday April 4, focuses on ‘majestic landscapes in spring’.

Run by VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, those keen to take part are being asked to snap a picture that fits with the new theme.

You can share your snaps taken of the stunning scenery you see while out walking, making sure to stick to the guidance of staying close to home.

And as the north-east boasts a wealth of beauty spots on our doorsteps, you could even capture scenes from your window.

How to Enter

Visit www.eveningexpress.co.uk/rediscoverabdn Attach your image featuring ‘majestic landscapes in spring’ to the form’ Fill in your details and accept the terms and conditions and hit submit.

Throughout the month we’ll feature images submitted as part of the competition on our website and social media.

VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: ‘‘The next theme in the competition should be an easy one for budding photographers.

“We want to see Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire at its most majestic – so whether that’s rolling hills, spectacular coastlines or countryside vistas, capture the region looking its best in glorious spring.”

Every month a winner will be selected for the RediscoverABDN competition and they’ll be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.

© Ian Grebby

February’s winner has spoken of his delight after taking the latest top prize.

Ian Grebby from Portlethen captured a stunning image of Aberdeen University’s King’s College as part of the Visit Aberdeenshire-backed campaign.

The 53-year-old retail worker said he had to get up in the dead of the night to make sure he secured the picture of the building which dates back to 1500.

Ian, who only took up the hobby two years ago, said he was happy to be picked as the winner of the RediscoverABDN competition for March.

He said: “It is nice to win because I tend not to enter too many things, so happy days.

“I went there at two in the morning and it took about an hour to take the shot but there was nobody around.

“I am pleased with the way it came out because I have never taken a shot like that before. It is actually six photographs stitched together.”

Some of February’s #RediscoverABDN entries

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Alastair Gammack © Amr Elsayed © Keith Smith © Peter Goodfellow © Stuart Fair-Blacklaw © Leigh Mccann © Camilla Franzen © Fiona Gerrie © Holly Douglas © Leona Lowe © Karri Comber © Robert Coutts © Caroline Evans © Jade Boulter © Gary Mortimer © Leona Lowe © Said Duale © Matthew Wood © Ian Grebby © Shanise Monteyne © Gary Mortimer © Daniel Gilmore © Alastair Gammack © Michael Diamond © Joanne Kennedy © Karri Comber © William Walker © Holly Douglas © Lea Zappellaz © Holly Douglas © Hannah-Louise Milne © Jennifer Baird © Alexzander McBeath © Leona Lowe © Bruce Morrison © Mark Deans © Leona Lowe © Bryan Evans © Ali Al-Rubaye © Daniel Christie © Amy Chalmers © Euan Dalgliesh © Leona Lowe © Carlo Forno © William Walker © Maholi Diaz © Neil Bonner © Mark Deans © James Heasman © James McKay © Nikolaus Zolnhofer © James McKay © Robyn Taylor © Nikolaus Zolnhofer © Roberta Amerise © Nikolaus Zolnhofer © Jeff Davey

The campaign aims to showcase the very best of the region, entrants of all ages and skillsets are being asked to submit one image.

Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.

All images will appear on the Evening Express website and the Rediscover section of visitabdn.com.