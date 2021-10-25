RediscoverABDN: Amateur photographer captures autumn cyclist’s joy

This month’s photo competition winner has been revealed as our Autumn in Action challenge brought out the creative best in our readers.

We were treated to a dazzling array of colours, landscapes and landmarks from our keen snappers but, after much deliberation, the winning pic came from Emilia Kalinowski whose picture really captured the joys of Aberdeenshire in autumn.

Taken a couple of years ago, Emilia was enjoying a walk near Hazlehead when this unknown cyclist presented the perfect opportunity for our amateur photographer, who snapped the moment for posterity.

The 33-year-old, who moved to Aberdeen four years ago from Poland, said: “It was just a random cyclist. It was really funny, he was coming across the road and he did it spontaneously – and I captured him just at that moment.”

‘Spoiled for choice’

Emilia took up photography shortly after moving to Aberdeen from Poland, and she hasn’t looked back since she picked up her trusty Nikon D750.

She said: “When you are here without your family and close friends you try to find something that fills your free time so that’s why I decided to be an amateur photographer.”

And she says she’s spoiled for choice when it comes to subjects to photograph in and around Aberdeen.

“It’s hard to tell the best places to photograph but I like the Banchory area,” she said. “I really like nature, the sun, the lakes and sea.

“Aberdeen and the whole of Scotland is really beautiful, and the wild nature is impressive. The climate here is so changeable, and that’s fantastic for me.”

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, agreed saying: “As autumn descends upon the city and shire, the falling leaves and stunning colours of the season make for some fantastic photography.

“Emilia has captured both the beauty of an autumnal day in Aberdeen and the joy of cycling in this shot. The next theme of ‘epic sunrises and sunsets’ will no doubt portray the region in its colourful glory.”

October’s autumn in action snaps:

After such a wonderful selection of images we’re looking forward to seeing your sunrise and sunset entries capturing Aberdeenshire from dusk to dawn.

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

November’s theme is sunrises and sunsets, with the closing date for entries Sunday November 14. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.