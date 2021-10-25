Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
#RediscoverABDN: Amateur photographer captures autumn cyclist’s joy

By Felicity Donohoe
25/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Emila Kalinowska's winning pic, titled Once Upon a Time.

This month’s photo competition winner has been revealed as our Autumn in Action challenge brought out the creative best in our readers.

We were treated to a dazzling array of colours, landscapes and landmarks from our keen snappers but, after much deliberation, the winning pic came from Emilia Kalinowski whose picture really captured the joys of Aberdeenshire in autumn.

Taken a couple of years ago, Emilia was enjoying a walk near Hazlehead when this unknown cyclist presented the perfect opportunity for our amateur photographer, who snapped the moment for posterity.

The 33-year-old, who moved to Aberdeen four years ago from Poland, said: “It was just a random cyclist. It was really funny, he was coming across the road and he did it spontaneously – and I captured him just at that moment.”

‘Spoiled for choice’

Emilia took up photography shortly after moving to Aberdeen from Poland, and she hasn’t looked back since she picked up her trusty Nikon D750.

She said: “When you are here without your family and close friends you try to find something that fills your free time so that’s why I decided to be an amateur photographer.”

And she says she’s spoiled for choice when it comes to subjects to photograph in and around Aberdeen.

“It’s hard to tell the best places to photograph but I like the Banchory area,” she said. “I really like nature, the sun, the lakes and sea.

“Aberdeen and the whole of Scotland is really beautiful, and the wild nature is impressive. The climate here is so changeable, and that’s fantastic for me.”

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, agreed saying: “As autumn descends upon the city and shire, the falling leaves and stunning colours of the season make for some fantastic photography.

“Emilia has captured both the beauty of an autumnal day in Aberdeen and the joy of cycling in this shot. The next theme of ‘epic sunrises and sunsets’ will no doubt portray the region in its colourful glory.”

October’s autumn in action snaps:

VA October Winner - RediscoverABDN - Emilia Kalinowska - Once upon a time
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Glen Cairns - The road in Ballater.
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Turning landscape, Glenbucket
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Fountain of pink leaves
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Ryan Cardozo - Secret path to Seaton
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Marilyn Christie - Autumnal scene from Barmekin Hill, Echt
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Josh Barron - Seaton Park with plenty of colours
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Brian Greig - Bikes and Bothies
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Carlo Forno - Kingfishers snack on the River Don
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Holly Douglas - University of Aberdeen
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Poldullie Bridge
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Savina Raicar - Autumn dancing in colourful tune
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Glen Cairns - Autumn in bloom
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Autumn at Potarch
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Emma Ashman - Cairns in Autumn
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Baldeep McGarry - Autumn defined
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Highland cow matching the tree
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Baldeep McGarry - Shining happy people
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Glen Cairns - Sunrise on Dunnottar Castle
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Michael Diamond - Autumn moonrise
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Marc Gordon - Glen Tanar in Autumn
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Baldeep McGarry - Golden moments
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Glen Cairns - Blanket creeping the Craigendarroch
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Glen Cairns - Lighting up the city tonight
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Keith Smith - Laidback Autumn
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Pamela McLean - Old Deer
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Marilyn Christie - Autumn has many faces on Deeside
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Elaine Williamson - Autumn colours in Johnston Garden
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Pamela McLean - Autumn in Aden
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Holly Douglas - Halloween
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Craigievar Castle engulfed in Autumn
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Marc Gordon - Autumn Colours
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Marilyn Christie - Autumn colours on Royal Deeside
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Savina Raicar - Colours of joy
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Glen Cairns - Autumn trail, Ballater
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Suzanne Drummond - River Don Walk, Kemnay
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Elisabeth Osborne - A herd of red deer stags
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Holly Douglas - University of Aberdeen
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Pedro Mar - Autumn the season of new beginnings
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Glen Cairns - Autumn trails, Ballater
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Mushrooms are here
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Emilia Kalinowska - A meadow
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Turning leaves at Glentanar
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Savina Raicar - Autumn at Johnston Garden
VA October - RediscoverABDN - Eloise Balfour - Countesswells Woods

After such a wonderful selection of images we’re looking forward to seeing your sunrise and sunset entries capturing Aberdeenshire from dusk to dawn.

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

November’s theme is sunrises and sunsets, with the closing date for entries Sunday November 14. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.