The winner of the latest RediscoverABDN photography competition has been revealed.

Launched in January, the initiative has invited keen photographers to share their creative snaps on social media.

The competition, run by VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, will have different monthly themes throughout the year, with the latest involving local residents taking photos of Aberdeenshire’s majestic castles.

Marc Gordon is the fourth keen photographer to scoop a #RediscoverABDN prize with his captivating image overlooking Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven.

The 47-year-old, from Durris, took the picture during “a cold winter’s morning in 2020.”

Ironically Marc, a geoscience data technician, never intended on taking the shot from that specific location.

“I arrived at the castle late and all the places I was hoping to set up were taken by other photographers,” he added.

“I had to rethink my composition and decided to have the sunrise on the right and light up the castle.

“Dunnottar Castle is a great place to take photographs. There are so many photographic opportunities, but I had never managed to capture a sunrise.”

Although Marc has always had an interest in photography, it wasn’t until he moved to the countryside that he really pursued his passion.

He said: “I decided to buy my first digital camera when I moved. I enjoyed exploring my new surroundings taking images to share with others.

“It’s more the challenge of photography that I enjoy, learning new techniques and trying to make my photographs different from others.

“I try to get out most weekends. I enjoy spending time during the week researching maps and planning where I should go.

“When I was reading an article in the Evening Express about the photo campaign, I spotted the latest topic – conquering Aberdeenshire’s castles – and thought I have just the photograph for that.

“I was very surprised to hear my picture had won. Photography is a hobby and I still have a lot to learn, so moments like this give you a real confidence boost.

“It would be fantastic winning the grand prize.”

The next competition theme will be inspiring hidden gems. Others include arts and culture and wildlife.

VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: “Dunnottar Castle has a majestic quality about it, and Marc has really captured it with his stunning sunrise image.

“The north-east’s collection of castles is vast, and Dunnottar is one of the most impressive.”

Every month a winner will be selected and join Marc to be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.

The closing date for entries for this month’s campaign theme on inspiring hidden gems is Sunday June 5.

Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.

Some of April’s #RediscoverABDN entries