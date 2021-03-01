RediscoverABDN: North-east photographers submit stunning architecture pictures for competition

This month’s photography competition focused on celebrating the architecture of the north-east and has already seen some stunning entries.
February’s Inspiring Architecture theme has proven popular, with dozens of entries received so far.
VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express are encouraging avid local photographers to snap photos of their favourite north-east buildings and share images with us throughout the #RediscoverABDN initiative.
Locals can share their photos taken of breathtaking castles, manors and other buildings they see while out walking – make sure to stick to the guidance of staying close to home.
VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: “The region has some incredible feats of architecture – from granite buildings, historic landmarks to modern creations – we’d love to see these in your images.
“If lockdown has sparked your curiosity to get out and explore within your immediate area, why not look up and capture the unusual in your pictures?
“VisitAberdeenshire is proud to partner with the Evening Express on this project to highlight the best of the region’s incredible architecture.”
Here are some of the ‘Inspiring Architecture’ entries we’ve received so far
The competition will have different monthly themes throughout the year – upcoming themes will include hidden gems, arts and culture and wildlife.
The Evening Express and VisitAberdeenshire will select a winner for each theme.
Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.
All images will appear on the Evening Express website and the Rediscover section of visitabdn.com.
This month’s winner will be announced on March 7. Click here to enter and see the full terms and conditions.
Each month’s winner will be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.
