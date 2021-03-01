Show Links
RediscoverABDN: North-east photographers submit stunning architecture pictures for competition

by Danica Ollerova
01/03/2021, 3:58 pm
© William Walker

This month’s photography competition focused on celebrating the architecture of the north-east and has already seen some stunning entries.

February’s Inspiring Architecture theme has proven popular, with dozens of entries received so far.

VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express are encouraging avid local photographers to snap photos of their favourite north-east buildings and share images with us throughout the #RediscoverABDN initiative.

Locals can share their photos taken of breathtaking castles, manors and other buildings they see while out walking – make sure to stick to the guidance of staying close to home.

VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: “The region has some incredible feats of architecture – from granite buildings, historic landmarks to modern creations – we’d love to see these in your images.

“If lockdown has sparked your curiosity to get out and explore within your immediate area, why not look up and capture the unusual in your pictures?

“VisitAberdeenshire is proud to partner with the Evening Express on this project to highlight the best of the region’s incredible architecture.”

Here are some of the ‘Inspiring Architecture’ entries we’ve received so far

© Jeff DaveyVA Feb - RediscoverABDN comp - Jeff Davey
© Nikolaus Zolnhofer
© Roberta Amerise
© Nikolaus Zolnhofer
© Robyn Taylor
© James McKay
© Nikolaus Zolnhofer
© James McKay
© James Heasman
© Mark DeansRediscoverABDN competition, photo by Mark Deans
© Neil Bonner
© Maholi Diaz
© William Walker
© Carlo Forno
Samantha Kingsbury
Leone Lowe
Leona Lowe
Bruce Morrison
Samantha Kingsbury
Alastair Gammack
Samantha Kingsbury
© Leona LoweLeona Lowe
© Euan DalglieshEuan Dalgliesh
© Amy ChalmersAmy Chalmers
© Daniel ChristieDaniel Christie
© Ali Al-RubayeAli Al-Rubaye
© Bryan EvansBryan Evans
© Leona LoweLeona Lowe
© Mark DeansMark Deans
© Bruce MorrisonBruce Morrison
© Leona LoweLeona Lowe
© Alexzander McBeathAlexzander McBeath
© Jennifer BairdJennifer Baird
© Hannah-Louise MilneHannah-Louise Milne
© Holly DouglasHolly Douglas
© Lea ZappellazLea Zappellaz
© Holly DouglasHolly Douglas
© William WalkerWilliam Walker
© Karri ComberKarri Comber
© Joanne KennedyJoanne Kennedy
© Michael DiamondMichael Diamond
© Alastair GammackAlastair Gammack
© Daniel GilmoreDaniel Gilmore
© Gary MortimerGary Mortimer
© Shanise MonteyneShanise Monteyne
© Ian GrebbyIan Grebby
© Matthew WoodMatthew Wood
© Said DualeSaid Duale
© Leona LoweLeona Lowe
© Gary MortimerGary Mortimer
© Jade BoulterJade Boulter
© Caroline EvansCaroline Evans
© Robert CouttsRobert Coutts
© Karri ComberKarri Comber
© Leona LoweLeona Lowe
© Holly DouglasHolly Douglas
© Fiona GerrieFiona Gerrie
© Camilla FranzenCamilla Franzen
© Leigh MccannLeigh Mccann
© Stuart Fair-BlacklawStuart Fair-Blacklaw
© Peter GoodfellowPeter Goodfellow
© Keith SmithKeith Smith
© Amr ElsayedAmr Elsayed
© Alastair GammackAlastair Gammack

The competition will have different monthly themes throughout the year – upcoming themes will include hidden gems, arts and culture and wildlife.

The Evening Express and VisitAberdeenshire will select a winner for each theme.

Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.

All images will appear on the Evening Express website and the Rediscover section of visitabdn.com.

This month’s winner will be announced on March 7. Click here to enter and see the full terms and conditions.

Each month’s winner will be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.