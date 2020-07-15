Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire: Where is your favourite spot in the north-east?

People are being encouraged to share an image of their favourite part of the north-east as part of Visit Aberdeenshire’s new campaign.

Visit Aberdeenshire, The Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 are urging people to share an image via social media throughout the #RediscoverABDN initiative, in a bid to promote and highlight the region’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The images can range from restaurants, food and drink to attractions, hotels and places to stay.

To take part, simply follow the steps below: