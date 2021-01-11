Rediscover your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire: Put north-east into focus for new photo competition

A photography competition celebrating the best of the north-east has been launched today.

VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express are inviting keen photographers to share an image via social media throughout the #RediscoverABDN initiative.

The competition will have different monthly themes throughout the year and begins today with a focus on lockdown.

You can share your snaps taken of the stunning scenery you see while out walking, making sure to stick to the guidance of staying close to home.

And as the north-east boasts a wealth of beauty spots on our doorsteps, you could even capture scenes from your window.

This month’s winner will be announced on February 8.

Upcoming themes will include inspiring city architecture, hidden gems,

arts and culture and wildlife.

To take part, simply follow the steps below

Take a picture of the north-east that fits with the theme – January’s theme is Lockdown Upload the image to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #RediscoverABDN and tag @visitabdn and @EveningExpress.

The Evening Express and VisitAberdeenshire will select a winner for each theme.

Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.

All images will appear on the Evening Express website and the Rediscover section of visitabdn.com.

Full T&Cs can be found here: https://www.eveningexpress.co.uk/rediscoverabdn/

Every month a winner will be selected and they’ll be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.

VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: “We’re proud to launch the competition in partnership with the Evening Express and look forward to seeing the north-east at its very best throughout the year.

“This competition is a real celebration of the place we call home. While we can’t explore beyond our immediate area at the moment, it’s still possible to get the year started by capturing a snapshot of something that sums up the beauty of Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire while you’re out for your daily exercise.

“Look out for the monthly themes in the Evening Express and on social media for your chance to win a staycation prize at the end of the year.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “As we go through these unprecedented times, photography is a way to capture the moment for future generations.

“Previous photo competitions we’ve run at the Evening Express have shown there’s an army of talented photographers out there, so I can’t wait to see what they come up with over the next year.”