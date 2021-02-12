Rediscover photo competition: Northern lights are such a sight

The winner of the first 2021 Rediscover your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire photo competition has been revealed.

Launched last month, the #RediscoverABDN initiative has invited keen photographers to share a creative image via social media.

The competition, run by VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, will have different monthly themes throughout the year, with the first focused on lockdown.

© Supplied by Marisa Vogiatzi

Hundreds of pictures were entered, which showcased a variety of beauty spots based in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

However Tonna Robertson’s outstanding image capturing the Aurora Borealis above Drumoak scooped the top prize.

The 40-year-old geologist, from Drumoak, took the picture in mid-January with no intention of entering the competition. It wasn’t until a good friend insisted she put it forward.

© Supplied by Lauren Foreman Photo

Tonna said: “I didn’t know anything about the competition, but a friend of mine – one of my biggest supporters – told me all about it. I spotted it on the Evening Express’ Facebook page too.

“My husband Frazer and I are always taking aurora photos and star gazing, so absolutely love travelling to places like Norway and Iceland.

“Those places, along with the north-east itself of course, are perfect for capturing them in pictures.

“One of the reasons I love our photo is because it shows that, while it’s lovely to do, there’s no need to travel across the globe to take such stunning images.”

© Supplied by Michael Diamond

A panel of judges had the tough decision of whittling down entries. These included several members of the team at VisitAberdeenshire.

Tonna explained that she shares her hobby – photography – with her husband, who she says is also to thank for capturing the image.

“My husband is the most keen out of the two of us when it comes to photography, but I like to jump in now and again as well,” Tonna added.

“He’s willing to go out at any time or any day to ensure he gets the best picture possible.

© Supplied by Harrower Photograph

“Quite often, we’ll take our kids along with us when we’re attempting to take nighttime shots as well.

“As for the competition picture, we both travelled to an empty field nearby at around 9.30pm. It was very quiet and peaceful.

“We waited patiently for the aurora to get stronger and, when the time came, my husband and I quickly took the image of us watching it together. I love the fact that we can do that right on our own doorstep.”

© Supplied by Martin Bennie Photog

This is the first photography competition that Tonna has entered, so the win came as a “lovely surprise”.

Tonna said: “All the photo entries were amazing, which comes as no surprise because there are so many beautiful places in the north-east including castles, beaches, and so on.

“When I told my husband that I entered and thought we could be in with a chance of winning, his response was ‘nah, it’s nae happening’. We laugh about it now!

© Supplied by David Francis

“When I noticed that our picture was chosen as the winner, I started shouting and couldn’t believe it. I think I really spooked our kids – five-year-old Merida and Dougal, who is almost two. They were looking at me like I was crazy.

“Frazer didn’t believe me at first so had to check for himself.”

The next competition theme, which starts on Monday, will be inspiring city architecture. Others include hidden gems, arts and culture and wildlife.

Every month a winner will be selected and join Tonna to be in with a chance to win the main prize – a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend and photography voucher.

The next winner will be announced on Monday, March 8.

© Supplied by Alex Bravo

VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: “The calibre of images submitted to the competition was incredibly impressive and as judges we had a tough task to select a winner.

“There’s something so special about the moment Tonna has captured. The Northern Lights has fitting association with the region so it’s brilliant they’ve featured in the winning image.

“Tonna has really set the bar for the rest of the competition, and I can’t wait to see what other north-east spectacles feature in the next theme.

“The region is home to some quite majestic architecture from the contemporary to the historic so there are plenty of opportunities for our local photographers to capture some inspiring scenes. ”

Martin Bennie Photography captured multiple images that impressed the judges. including this one taken in Aboyne.

The campaign aims to showcase the very best of the region, entrants of all ages and skill sets are being asked to submit one image.

To take part, snap a picture of the north-east that fits with the theme – February’s theme is Inspiring Architecture.

Entries will now be submitted through an online form, with more details about this to be revealed on Monday.

The Evening Express and VisitAberdeenshire will select a winner for each theme.

Winners will be contacted via direct message. The winning image will be announced in the EE and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media.