Red tape deflates organisers of popular Aberdeen gala day

The man behind a popular Aberdeen gala day says red tape is hindering the organisers of community events.

Chris Watson, chairman of Culter Gala, has been left frustrated by regulations surrounding inflatables and bungee trampolines.

The rules mean a volunteer will have to undergo training to take responsibility for the attractions on the day of the event.

Although bouncy castles have been a popular feature of the gala for two decades, they will now not be permitted unless a volunteer can be found to do the training.

The use of inflatables is regulated on a UK-wide basis and needs to be regularly tested by a “competent” person, according to the Health and Safety Executive.

Regulations have been tightened after a three-year-old girl was killed on a bouncy castle in Norfolk last year.

Although Mr Watson expects to be able to find a committee member willing to take on the relevant training, he branded the requirements “unrealistic” because of the amount of work required ahead of the gala to ensure the devices can be used.

He said: “When you’re trying to organise something with a group of volunteers and you can’t get support it can get very frustrating.

“Bouncy castles and trampolines do pose a risk but so does everything else.

“We already have all our safety assessments and insurance in place.

“Inflatables are a big reason why people come to the gala in the first place. The kids absolutely love them.

“It just seems like regulations are limiting opportunities for people to get together.

“There needs to be more clarity on what is required as well as more reasonable expectations.”

Two organisations are responsible for testing inflatables – the Register of Play Inspectors International (RPII) and the Pertexa Inflatable Play Accreditation (PIPA).

However, Aberdeen City Council also requires the organisers of public events have sufficient insurance, while operators and equipment must be approved.

Bookings for events held on public land are handled by Sport Aberdeen on behalf of the local authority.

A spokeswoman for Sport Aberdeen said: “Sport Aberdeen administers lettings on behalf of Aberdeen City Council in accordance with their policies.

“Any restrictions and stipulations are determined by Aberdeen City Council.”