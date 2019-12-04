Red tape for Aberdeen strip clubs

Sexual entertainment venues in Aberdeen will have to get special licences, councillors have ruled.

Aberdeen City Council proposed the idea of introducing a licensing system so it is able to limit the numbers of such venues and what happens there.

A council report said: “A sexual entertainment venue is defined as any premises at which sexual entertainment is provided before a live audience.

“The most common examples are lap dancing or strip clubs, but the definition is sufficiently wide to cover other premises where sexual entertainment is provided.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“At the moment there are five premises with alcohol licences in the city that would meet the definition of a sexual entertainment venue.”

Some 112 people responded to a consultation – 59 in favour of a licensing system and 53 against.

The council’s licensing committee yesterday voted in favour of introducing the system from January 1 2021.