Survey shows red squirrels returning to heart of Aberdeen

Red squirrels are returning to the heart of Aberdeen, a new survey has revealed.

Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels said it had seen a record participation in its national survey, which was run from September 21 to September 27.

A total of 2,100 people across Scotland took part in the initiative – three times the number of people who took part in the first one last year.

It called on members of the public in Scotland to report sightings of both red and grey squirrels seen in back gardens and those spotted while out and about.

Across Scotland, 548 greys and 2,612 reds were reported.

In the north-east, results show that red squirrels continue to make inroads into the heart of Aberdeen city, despite the remaining population of grey squirrels concentrated in built-up areas.

Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels also said it was working to contain the overspill of greys into Aberdeenshire.

Dr Mel Tonkin, Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels project manager, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to report a squirrel sighting during the survey. It’s been inspiring to see more people than ever taking time to enjoy nature and on the look-out for squirrels.

“Reporting a squirrel sighting is a small act that helps to protect one of Scotland’s most charismatic yet threatened species. Records from the week help us to create a detailed snapshot of the situation on the ground and allow us to make informed conservation decisions based on distribution and population changes over time.

“All of our fieldwork was unfortunately suspended this year when the lockdown hit in March, and caused fears of a “bounce-back” of grey squirrels in a year which has coincidentally been a boom year for the species.

“The boom follows an exceptional beech seed crop last autumn, leading to earlier and more productive breeding this spring, and lockdown prevented the early intervention that would normally have contained this increased production.

“The widespread reporting of red squirrels in this survey, run in September after work resumed, gives us comfort that the red squirrel has not become a casualty of the coronavirus restrictions.”