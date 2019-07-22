Red squirrel spotted near Aberdeen city centre

A red squirrel has been spotted in a garden near Aberdeen city centre.
The native creature was seen outside a property north of Duthie Park where only grey squirrels have been living for several decades.
It is one of the closest sightings to the centre of the city recorded in the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels database.
Supermarket squeak! Aberdeen photographer snaps squirrel shopping for nuts in north-east woods
Dr Gwen Maggs, Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels conservation officer for north-east Scotland, said: “The project has been working along the River Dee for 10 years, with help from dedicated volunteers participating in our trap-loan scheme.”
North-east squirrel spotters to take note as reds fight back
People can help the project by reporting sightings online at scottishsquirrels.org.uk