Red squirrel spotted near Aberdeen city centre

A red squirrel has been spotted in a garden near Aberdeen city centre.

The native creature was seen outside a property north of Duthie Park where only grey squirrels have been living for several decades.

It is one of the closest sightings to the centre of the city recorded in the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels database.

Dr Gwen Maggs, Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels conservation officer for north-east Scotland, said: “The project has been working along the River Dee for 10 years, with help from dedicated volunteers participating in our trap-loan scheme.”

People can help the project by reporting sightings online at scottishsquirrels.org.uk