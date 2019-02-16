Red letter day for youngsters as north-east organisations show support

Organisations turned red to celebrate children in care.

To recognise Care Day 2019, now in its fourth year, Aberdeen City Council staff wore red to show their support for an event held in the town house yesterday.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar, the vice-convener of the educational operational delivery committee, said: “I’m proud to be here today as a corporate parent and to be able to welcome some of our care experienced young people, who have been instrumental in co-designing the event, to our Care Day celebration.

“It is my role to help ensure that the council, collectively, takes on the responsibility for providing the best possible outcomes for the children and young people who come into our care.”

North East Police Division also changed its social media profile photos to red in honour of the occasion.