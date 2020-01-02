Red Hot Chilli Pipers hit the right note in Turriff

Around 1,500 people descended on Turriff for the town’s annual Hogmanay celebrations.

Revellers were treated to musical entertainment from Rianne Downey, Empire the Band and the Red Hot Chili Pipers at Hogmanay in the Haughs.

And Jim Wilson, of organiser Grampian Events, hailed the success of this year’s edition as the north-east welcomed in a new decade.

He said: “It was a really good night.

“The audience were really good and there was a lot of really nice interaction between them and the acts.

“We managed to put together a really good lineup and we had very nice comments on that.

“Both Rianne Downey and Empire the Band had never played the north-east before. That meant they were bringing new music to a lot of different people.

“And for Hogmanay, you don’t get anyone better than the Red Hot Chili Pipers.

“They really are the main pipe band for events like this and people really enjoy it when they come on stage.

“All the comments we have had about them have been really positive. The feedback we have had has been great.”

Jim added that people had travelled from all over Scotland to bring in the bells in Turriff.

He said: “We had people coming up from all over Scotland which is really nice and shows how much they enjoy bringing in the new year with us.

“It was a really, really good night and everyone was really impressed with it.

“It was a mixed crowd with plenty of older people and families.

“The beauty of the event is it’s something everyone can enjoy.

“It’s a really special event.”