Queen’s Birthday Honours: Aberdeen man’s 38 years of Red Cross service

An Aberdeen man has been recognised for his volunteer work spanning almost four decades.

David Murray, 59, from Dyce, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s birthday honours for his voluntary work with the British Red Cross, in a career which has endured for 38 years.

David said: “I don’t know why I was nominated. It is really quite something.”

He was based in Peterhead when he first joined the Red Cross.

David had seen the work of the organisation and wanted to be part of it.

For several years he has been part of a British Red Cross Ambulance Crew supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service.

He has also responded to emergency response call-outs, providing humanitarian and emotional support to those who need it.

For many years he served as deputy team leader of the Aberdeen-based Emergency Response Team, training new members and supporting vulnerable people at a time of crisis.

Matthew Reynolds, service delivery co-ordinator for the British Red Cross, described David as “dedicated to the Red Cross in Scotland”.