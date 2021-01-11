Plans for recycling vending machine at Aberdeen Aldi that could pay YOU

An Aberdeen supermarket wants to create a “reverse” vending machine – that pays out for recycling – at the site of one of its Aberdeen stores.

Aldi hopes to install the machine in the car park of its Beach Boulevard Retail Park premises and has lodged the proposals with Aberdeen City Council.

The device accepts empty beverage containers and returns a reward, usually money, back to the user.

Items are inserted into the machine, where they are scanned, identified and determined whether they are an eligible container for a reward under the initiative.

The aim of deposit return schemes (DRS) is to increase the number and quality of items recycled and to encourage wider behavioural change around recycling.

A statement submitted alongside the application from Aldi said: “Aldi has a high volume of footfall and in line with other larger retailers it would not be viable to accept returns manually.

“As such an automated reverse vending machine will be installed on all of our premises to allow for automatic returns to take place. This will provide an efficient and user-friendly return point encompassing state of the art recycling technology to drive an increased uptake in the scheme from consumers and support its overall success.

“Aldi are currently working alongside the leading industry manufacturers to ensure Scotland’s DRS will be amongst the world’s top-performing schemes for drinks container returns.

“Each unit will be located in the car park at the most convenient location for customer throughput in order to maximise consumer uptake in support of the scheme.

“A location close to the proximity of the entrance doors will in most cases be optimum however each site has been holistically assessed for the best overall solution.

“Due to the limited space within our retail sites most automated reverse vending machine units will occupy a number of the existing parking spaces.”