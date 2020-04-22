North-east recycling centre to be extended

Plans to extend a north-east recycling facility have been approved.

Proposals were drawn by A and M Smith Recycling Centre to build on its existing Portlethen premises in order to form a larger internal storage and sorting area for waste products and submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for consideration in February.

The site is a fully licensed waste transfer station.

Now planners at the local authority have given the alterations the go-ahead. Drawings submitted alongside the application show a space to be used by no more than 10 people, where there will be a number of recycling bins kept, on the floor beneath the existing picking line.

It will be painted grey with a designated walkway marked in yellow hatching.

Other existing facilities at the site will remain the same.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council’s head of planning and environment service said: “The planning authority considers that the application is for a development that is in accordance with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.

“The proposal would extend an existing waste facility and is of a scale that would not result in any detrimental impact on the local amenity and surrounding landscape.”