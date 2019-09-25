Recycling rates increase again in Aberdeen

New figures reveal Aberdeen has again seen an increase in its recycling rate despite the overall recycling rate for Scotland having fallen slightly.

Official figures released by SEPA showed in Aberdeen in 2018, there was 85,540 tonnes of household waste, 40,483 tonnes of which was recycled or composted.

In 2018, the city recycled 47.3% of household waste, compared to 43.9% in 2017.

Nationally, Scotland’s overall household waste recycling rate was 44.7%, a decrease of 0.9% from the 45.5% rate achieved in 2017.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Our residents have been doing a fantastic job of continuing to increase the amount we recycle and we’d want to encourage them to do more as there is still room for further improvement.

“Food waste should go into a food caddy and then into your brown bin, street food bin, or can be composted at home, and many other household items such as paper, card, cans, plastics and glass can either go into your household recycling bin or the communal blue lidded recycling bins located in streets or at recycling points such as supermarkets.

“Well done to our residents for helping to increase recycling numbers and we hope everyone will do even more to keep the figures rising every year.”