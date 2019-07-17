Recycling firm applies for retrospective planning after biomass boiler installation

A north-east recycling firm has applied for retrospective planning permission for three of its biomass boilers.

Taylor’s Industrial Services submitted proposals for the development at their base at Easter Hatton near Balmedie.

As well as the biomass facilities, the application also includes a drying area and storage.

A planning statement submitted alongside the retrospective application said the biomass boilers would be kept in three purpose-built containers and there would be no changes to vehicle access.

It said: “The development comprises the installation of biomass boilers with an associated chip shed and concrete surfacing.

“The development is located at the Easter Hatton facility, just south of Balmedie, owned and operated by Taylors Industrial Services.

“There are three purpose-built steel containers which house the Biomass boilers located around the perimeter of an existing building.

“Fuel silos have been incorporated internally within the existing building, which feed dry wood chip into the boilers via augers.

“A new chip shed incorporates an area to store the fuel for the boilers and a drying floor designed to dry the chip prior to being transferred into the fuel silos.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The document states that the hardcore yard area had been overlaid with new concrete to provide a more robust area for vehicles.

It added: “The new structure is partially clad in metal profiled sheeting and partially open around the sides with precast concrete wall panels.

“The colour of the cladding, as well as the colour of the steel biomass containers, matches the other buildings on site.”